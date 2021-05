When Minnetonka High tennis coach Dave Stearns passed away unexpectedly last winter, a huge void was created in the Skippers boys program. Activities director Ted Schultz went to work and found a good man for the job. Howe Siegel had worked in the Minnetonka program under Stearns, and before that had 16 years experience as head coach at St. Thomas Academy. Since Siegel knew about one-third of the Minnetonka players from working with them in middle school, the transition was comfortable, and through the first half of the season, Minnetonka is thriving with a 9-1 record. Still pending are matches against the Lake’s top two teams, Edina and Wayzata.