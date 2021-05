BANGOR – Husson University announced that it will be taking an important new step in protecting the health of their campus community by requiring all students returning to campus in the fall to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “Since the pandemic began, Husson University’s first priority has been to protect the health of our campus community. Toward this end, the University created a series of campus healthcare protocols that strictly adhered to federal and state Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines,” said Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA, president of Husson University.