On Monday, May 10, 2021, over 40 attorneys general published an open letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, begging him to not move forward with his plans to create Instagram for kids. The group cited Facebook’s past dalliances with child safety (simply put, they don’t always put the welfare of children at the forefront of their work), the lack of a need for Instagram for kids, the impacts of social media on kids, and more.