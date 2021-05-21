Oscar De La Hoya Calls Dana White A "Little Bitch," Vows To Fight Him

Michael Chandler is ready for his first UFC title shot against Charles Oliveira after having dominated in Bellator for years. Although this is only his second fight in the organization, Chandler is fighting for the undisputed lightweight title. It may not seem quick when you look at the body of work that Chandler has accomplished over his career, but some think he should have been tested more before receiving a shot at the belt. Dana White is very high on Chandler and has been since the moment he signed him to the organization. He gave his reason why Chandler is getting a shot on just his second walk to the Octagon.