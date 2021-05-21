newsbreak-logo
Oscar De La Hoya Calls Dana White A "Little Bitch," Vows To Fight Him

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust last weekend, news surfaced that Oscar De La Hoya and former UFC legend Georges St-Pierre were in talks with Triller to put on a massive boxing match that would bring in millions of dollars for both fighters. Everyone knows that UFC fighters are underpaid compared to boxers and based on the information that was coming out at the time, it seemed like this would be St-Pierre's largest payday yet. Unfortunately, UFC president Dana White decided to put a stop to it which disappointed a lot of fans.

