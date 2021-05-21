newsbreak-logo
Economy

China purchases bolster corn market

By Michelle Rook
AG Week
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrain markets were down across the board this week, with the exception of corn, which saw a big boost from purchases from China, AgweekTV's Michelle Rook said on this week's Agweek Market Wrap, sponsored by Gateway Building Systems. Rook said China has purchased approximately 423 million bushels of new crop...

AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat tumbles on strong U.S. winter crop prospects, demand worries

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell to the lowest in more than a month on Monday on expectations for a big winter crop and concerns that cheaper grain from rival Northern Hemisphere suppliers would undercut U.S. export prospects, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat ended down 12 cents at $6.62-1/4 a bushel. The contract touched a low of $6.68-3/4 during the session, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 20. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery fell 8-3/4 cents to $6.15-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 15-3/4 cents to $6.84-3/4 a bushel. * Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields last week found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state's crop following late-season rains. * Forecasts for more rain in the U.S. Plains have bolstered the prospects for a bumper harvest. * New-crop wheat export prices in Russia, the world's top supplier, declined last week. * Egypt's GASC bought 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat for August shipment via a snap tender on Monday. No U.S. wheat was offered in the tender. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 573,912 tonnes of U.S. wheat were inspected for export last week, in line with trade estimates. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans sink after Midwest rains; wheat slumps

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures fell on Monday as rains boosted recently planted crops across the U.S. Midwest and as traders weighed future export demand following a flurry of corn purchases by China last week. Wheat futures also fell, sinking to the lowest level in...
AgricultureAG Week

Cattle market continues search for a market fix

Cattle producers have significantly struggled over the last few years. In 2019, a fire at the Tyson beef plant in Holcomb, Kan., created significant market disruptions. In 2020, COVID-19 related plant closures led to additional supply chain disruptions and processing capacity shortfalls across the country. Department of Justice investigations into both incidents have not produced any results. Meanwhile, the industry is again facing a major disconnect between the record profits meat packers are making as a result of high boxed beef prices and the losses cattle producers are facing in the country with low cash prices. It appears plant labor shortfalls remain an issue.
EconomyForexTV.com

Taiwan's Industrial Production Growth Moderates In April

Taiwan’s industrial production growth moderated in April, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday. Industrial production advanced 13.62 percent year-on-year in April, slower than the 16.06 percent increase seen in March. Likewise, manufacturing output growth slowed to 14.24 percent from 17.24 percent in the previous month. Mining...
Industryspglobal.com

US aluminum futures steady as demand remains firm

AUP total volumes totaled 964 lots or 24,100 mt for the week ended May 21; open interest finished the week at 24,439 lots, up 890 lots from the May 14 close. The spot-to-six-month spread settled at a 5.10 cents/lb backwardation. The cash/three-month spread on the LME settled at a $31.45/mt...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn edges lower, USDA planting report checks losses

CANBERRA, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Tuesday, as forecasts for crop-friendly weather across a key U.S. growing region weighed on prices, though losses were checked by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) planting progress report. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures sink as on-feed supply tops estimates

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures retreated on Monday after U.S. government data showed supplies in feedlots above trade expectations and as some traders worried about demand for beef. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said late on Friday that May 1 on-feed cattle supplies...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Ericsson frets over loss of China market share

Ericsson warned it faces a higher risk of being allocated lower market share in China than it currently holds, as it reiterated concerns about its home market Sweden’s decision to exclude vendors Huawei and ZTE from 5G rollouts. The company again addressed the China-Sweden issue in an updated prospectus for...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Starting Week Lower

Corn is 4 to 6 cents lower up front and 9 to 11 cents lower on new crop, soybeans are 7 to 10 cents lower and wheat 9 to 18 cents lower. Corn trade is 4 to 6 cents lower up front and 9 to 11 cents lower on new crop overnight with rains working through much of the Corn Belt, encouraging selling early while spread trade remains firm to start the week. Ethanol margins should be slightly improved with energies bouncing back and corn pulling back. Weather looks cooler and wetter in the short term after the weekend warmup to boost growth. Brazil weather looks mostly unchanged short term.
Industrymarinelink.com

China Lands Uppercut on Iron Ore Prices, But No Knockout Blow

It's round one to China in its efforts to cool the red-hot iron ore and steel sectors, but victory in future rounds largely depends on making increasingly harder choices, and hoping factors beyond its control work in Beijing's favor. The catalyst for the chill was reports that China's government will...
Agriculturethelandonline.com

Grain Outlook: Corn finally takes the plunge

CORN — Whoever predicted we would use the 40-cent daily trading limit in corn this week may have been using a crystal ball. How do you spell volatility? C-O-R-N. Money ran for the exit the day after the report with massive fund selling and many were left wondering why, why today?
Agricultureajot.com

Demand for US agricultural products booming

The demand for U.S. agricultural products is booming. But the future may hinge on a fragile deal. Corn’s popping as exports to China surge in the post-pandemic boom. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported May 18th that 1.36 million tonnes of U.S. corn had been sold to China for delivery in 2021-22 [the marketing year starts on Sept. 1st]. The new deal brings the sale total to 3 million tons of corn sold to China in just over a week. The Chinese sales also boosted the price of corn to $6.52 ½ per bushel, according to CBOT (Chicago Board of Trade). In brief, it was a nice week for corn in what is shaping up as a nice year. The USDA are now estimating that exports for the 2020-2021 market year will hit a record 2.7 billion bushels, up from export forecast of 2.15 billion bushels made in May of 2020.
EconomyFXStreet.com

China’s NDRC: Will not tolerate commodity price violations

“China has zero-tolerance for commodity futures market violations,” the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s state planner, said as they held "talks" with commodity companies. Key quotes. “Will severely punish commodity monopolies.”. “Will check on abnormal transactions for commodities.”. “Excessive speculation pushed commodity prices up.”. These comments come...
EconomyNWI.com

Futures File: China breaks corn-buying record

Corn continued its rally, and expectations of higher prices for consumers for corn products contributed to heavy buying. By midweek, China bought 9 million tons in 10 days, breaking another record. China is also buying up soybeans from Brazil. Unlike corn, wheat prices suffered as rain hit some of the...
Industryspglobal.com

Asia residual fuel market: Key market indicators this week

June arrivals of low sulfur fuel oil are expected to be higher than May and add to current levels in storage, as volumes from the Americas increase, according to Singapore-based fuel oil traders. Traders expect some end-May arrival of low sulfur fuel oil cargo in Singapore to slip into June.
Agricultureetftrends.com

AgTech: Cultivating Sustainable Solutions to Food Inflation

Food prices in 2021 have increased to their highest levels in six years. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which publishes the Food Price Index each month, food prices in January marked the sharpest month-over-month and year-over-year rise in a decade. Prices have continued to rise sharply since, and April’s figures have pushed the index to its highest level since May 2014. To those watching food prices closely, this wasn’t much of a surprise; the results in April came after ten consecutive monthly increases, which is a run up that also hasn’t happened in roughly a decade. In total, global food prices rose more than 30% from the trough in May 2020 to April 2021. These trends point towards what could be the onset of food inflation, or so-called “agflation”. As with other sectors, technological innovation is one way to counteract rising prices. At VanEck, we believe that the time is ripe to invest in and promote nascent agtech businesses. These businesses are spearheading the modernization of agriculture, leading to higher crop yields, safer crop chemicals, and other revolutionary innovations in food production that can provide healthy diets for the world’s growing population.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine ups 2020/21 barley export forecast, keeps wheat and corn

KYIV, May 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry has increased forecast for 2020/21 barley exports to 4.15 million tonnes from the previous outlook of 4.0 million, the ministry's data showed on Saturday. The data show a decrease in domestic consumption makes the higher exports available. The ministry also revised up...
Grocery & Supermaketbostonnews.net

Chilled and Deli Food Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Tyson Foods, BRF, JBS, Hormel Foods

The Latest survey report on Global Chilled and Deli Food Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Chilled and Deli Food segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Wm. Morrison Supermarkets, Kraft Foods, Astral Foods, Tyson Foods, BRF S.A., JBS S.A., Waitrose, Hormel Foods, Samworth Brothers & 2 Sisters Food.