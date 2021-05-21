newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Matt Gaetz’s Ex-Girlfriend to Cooperate With Feds

By Taegan Goddard
politicalwire.com
 3 days ago

“Federal authorities investigating alleged sex trafficking by GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz have secured the cooperation of the congressman’s ex-girlfriend,” CNN reports. “The woman, a former Capitol Hill staffer, is seen as a critical witness, as she has been linked to Gaetz as far back as the summer of 2017, a period of time that has emerged as a key window of scrutiny for investigators. She can also help investigators understand the relevance of hundreds of transactions they have obtained records of, including those involving alleged payments for sex.”

politicalwire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gaetz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Capitol Hill#Federal Authorities#Alleged Sex Trafficking#Investigators#Cnn Reports#Scrutiny#Transactions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Republicans have fallen out of love with Matt Gaetz — he just hasn’t got the memo yet

If Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was Jack in Titanic, then his Rose, disgraced politician Joel Greenberg, just gently shoved his hand off the makeshift raft into the icy waters of the North Atlantic. And it would be a warmer ending than the real-life one Gaetz appears to be heading towards.The effects of the recent Gaetz freeze could be felt as far away as ABC’s The View, where on Tuesday co-hosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain sparred over exactly how much the congressman from Florida’s panhandle is reviled.“He is out there having fun, making jokes about it, because he feels like...
Congress & Courtsfloridapolitics.com

Arizona-bound Matt Gaetz continues speaking tour as probe questions linger

Greenberg pleaded out, but Gaetz is flying out later this week. His former “wingman” on Monday officially pleaded guilty to sex trafficking, but a confident U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz will continue his roadshow. The Representative from Florida’s 1st Congressional District is Arizona-bound, with another speaking engagement slated with congressional colleague...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Honig: This is the worst possible news for Gaetz

Joel Greenberg, the ex-Florida tax collector with close ties to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), is planning to plead guilty on Monday in a federal court in Florida, according to a new filing Thursday. CNN CNN legal analyst Elie Honig evaluates what this means for the federal sex trafficking case against Gaetz.
Congress & CourtsJezebel

Matt Gaetz Is Proof You Can't Shame the Shameless

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, currently under federal investigation for potentially violating sex trafficking laws after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paying for her travel, is chillin’. Sure, his friend Joel Greenburg, a Florida tax collector who pled guilty Monday to a slew of criminal charges—including...
Congress & Courtspolitizoom.com

Matt Gaetz’ Wingman, Joel Greenberg, To Plead Guilty To Six Of 33 Federal Charges Plus Cooperate With Government

Are any of you holding front row tickets to go see Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz in their America First tour? Because you might just be going to an MT Greene solo act after this. News just broke that Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector and pimp to Matt Gaetz, is going to plead guilty to six of the thirty-three federal charges brought against him, plus — drum roll, please — he has agreed “to cooperate fully with the United States in the investigation and prosecution of other persons.” And that means you, Matthew.
U.S. Politicspalmerreport.com

Matt Gaetz is in the weeds

When Matt Gaetz went on a national tour this month, some took it as a sign that he was somehow magically going to escape the federal criminal investigation that was closing in on him. After all, the defeatist logic went, Gaetz wouldn’t be out there strutting on stage like that unless he knew he was magically going to get off the hook.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

‘If she provides testimony, it could very crucial:’ Marc Caputo on the potential of Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend testifying in investigation

According to a court filing, an associate of Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg, is expected to plead guilty in case that led to a sex-trafficking investigation of the Congressman. New reporting revealed prosecutors are discussing "a potential immunity arrangement with Rep. Gaetz's former girlfriend,” so she can also cooperate against him. Marc Caputo of Politico discusses his new reporting with Joy.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

FBI reclassifies 2017 shooting of GOP lawmakers as domestic terrorism

Under Republican pressure, the FBI has reclassified the 2017 near-massacre of more than a dozen GOP lawmakers at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, from “suicide by cop” to an act of domestic terrorism. The new designation of shooter James Hodgkinson as a “Domestic Violent Extremist” is contained in a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Saturday Night Live: Colin Jost mocks ‘future of Republican party’ Matt Gaetz

Colin Jost took aim at Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz during the season finale of Saturday Night Live.In the Weekend Update segment, Jost joked that the Republican Party are keen to move on from the Capitol riots in January this year because of a desire to focus on the future of their party, “and the future of their party is of course…” As a photograph of Gaetz appeared behind him, Jost said simply: “Yikes.”In reference to recent reports that federal authorities have stepped up their investigation into alleged sex trafficking, Jost added: “It was reported that federal authorities investigating the sex trafficking...