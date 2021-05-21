GCI plans wireless upgrades across Alaska, including faster speeds for rural communities
The state’s largest wireless internet provider plans for a major boost in service for both urban and rural Alaskans. Currently, the fastest internet speeds in Alaska are in the more urban parts of the state, like Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, and the Mat-Su Borough. In those areas, GCI offers 1-gigabit speeds. At that speed, a customer can download a two-hour, high definition movie in less than 30 seconds.www.ktoo.org