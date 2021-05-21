Five questions with Paula Fernandez-Baca, MBA 21, who leads with empathy

Recovering From A Serious Neck Injury, Robert Paylor Is Passionate About Inspiring Others. This feature originally appeared in the 2021 Spring edition of the Cal Sports Quarterly. The Cal Athletics flagship magazine features long-form sports journalism at its finest and provides in-depth coverage of the scholar-athlete experience in Berkeley. Printed copies are mailed four times a year to Bear Backers who give annually at the Bear Club level (currently $600 or more). For more information on how you can receive a printed version of the Cal Sports Quarterly at home, send an email to CalAthleticsFund@berkeley.edu or call (510) 642-2427.