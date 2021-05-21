Five questions with Paula Fernandez-Baca, MBA 21, who leads with empathy
As commencement approaches, we're interviewing students from different Haas programs about their experiences at Berkeley Haas and where they plan to go next. Today we feature Paula Fernandez-Baca, MBA 21, a former educator and fundraiser who worked at Teach for America and KIPP Public Charter Schools in Texas and in the San Francisco Bay Area. At Haas, she served as VP of Community for the full-time MBA Association, VP of the Latinx Business Club, and as a team lead of the Race Inclusive Initiative, a student consulting group focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Fernandez-Baca will join global managing consulting firm Bain & Company this summer.