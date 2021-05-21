2920 Vanna Ln, Henrico, VA 23233

Come see this amazing home in the Summerwood neighborhood. As you enter through the covered front porch into a 2 story foyer you'll find hardwood flooring throughout most of the 1st level. The spacious kitchen boasts granite countertops, SS appliances and lots of great cabinet space. The primary bedroom includes an en-suite bath with a walk-in shower, soaking tub and double vanity. All the bedrooms are generously sized with great closet space. The garage offers extra storage with several loft shelves. The fully fenced backyard is very private with lots of landscaping. The large deck is great for entertaining with built-in seating. There is also a separate brick patio and a firepit. This home is minutes to Short Pump and all it has to offer and is easily accessible to 295 and 64. Showings start Friday, May 21st.