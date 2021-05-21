newsbreak-logo
Mankato, MN

Mankato man accused of sexual assaulting child

By The Free Press
 4 days ago

MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl he knows. Charles Edward Fanning Jr., 45, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Friday in Blue Earth County District Court. A 7-year-old girl recently told authorities Fanning touched her three times. The abuse occurred...

