Tradition: Raising the flag
(Bob Minenna Photography) CLEARLAKE— On Wednesday, the City of Clearlake continued its annual tradition of raising the large American flag in Austin Park, which is donated annually by the Park Study Club. Members of the club, Burns Valley School first graders, city officials and various city agencies, including approximately 40 members of the City of Clearlake Police Department, and Vice Mayor Russell Perdock were in attendance and took part in the ceremony.www.record-bee.com