Tradition: Raising the flag

The City of Clearlake (“City”) will receive sealed bids for the Demolition of Buildings located at 14525 Lakeshore Drive, at the office of the City Clerk, 14050 Olympic Drive, Clearlake, California 95422, no later than May 27, 2021 at 3:00 pm, at which time or thereafter said bids will be opened and read aloud in the chambers of the City Council of the City of Clearlake, 14050 Olympic Drive, Clearlake, California.