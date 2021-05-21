newsbreak-logo
‘I only leave to go pray’: Queens attack victim says he’s scared to leave home

By Morgan Chittum, Leonard Greene
NY Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was randomly sucker punched and knocked out on a Queens street said Friday that he is only leaving home to go to the mosque to pray. Muhammad Munna, 67, said he didn’t know what hit him when he was KO’d by a complete stranger as he stood outside his new storefront space in Fresh Meadows last Saturday.

