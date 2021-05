NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin will once more be offering free sandbags to local residents who wish to take precautions due to expected heavy rain. The giveaway will take place Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grace Dunne Richardson Park in Lufkin. City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said the City will supply all materials including bags, sand and shovels, however individuals must fill the bags themselves.