Alex Rodriguez's Recent Alleged DM to TV Host Revealed Following Jennifer Lopez Split

Before Jennifer Lopez was engaged to Alex Rodriguez and before Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner, Lopez and Affleck were a tabloid super couple. Known simply as "Bennifer," Lopez and Affleck took pop culture by storm after they started dating in the early 2000s. The Hollywood power couple – who starred together in 2003's "Gigli" and 2004's "Jersey Girl" – got engaged in November 2002 (remember her pink engagement ring?). But there isn't always a happily ever after, even in Hollywood. Lopez and Affleck ended their engagement in 2004.