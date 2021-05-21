newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Alex Rodriguez's Recent Alleged DM to TV Host Revealed Following Jennifer Lopez Split

By Kaitlin Reilly
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck "Very Happy" as They Reunite in L.A. Alex Rodriguez is spreading positivity in the wake of his split from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez. According to Australian TV presenter Belinda Russell, who works for Today Extra and is also popular on TikTok, the baseball star slid into her Instagram DMs in order to compliment her recent content. She shared the sweet alleged DM with her co-host Richard Wilkins during the Friday, May 21 taping of the show.

www.eonline.com
E! News

E! News

86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Tv#Star#Tv Host#Today Extra#Tiktok#Channel 9#Ex Fianc E Jennifer Lopez#Belinda Dancing#Instagram Dms#April#Australian Tv#Pics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesJezebel

Ben Affleck Emailed His Way Back to Jennifer Lopez While She Was Still With A-Rod

Did Ben Affleck cyber-homewreck his way back into JLo’s heart? Possibly! According to TMZ, Bennifer 2.0 began exchanging “loving” emails while Lopez was in the Dominican Republic shooting her latest film, Shotgun Wedding, which previously starred Armie Hammer. Also in the Dominican Republic at this time was her fiance Alex Rodriguez, who was on a personal redemption tour after rumors circulated that he’d been unfaithful with a white woman, a classic A-Rod move.
MLBPage Six

Alex Rodriguez reportedly ‘shocked’ by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion

Alex Rodriguez is said to be as “shocked” as the rest of the world by the new photos of Jennifer Lopez gallivanting around Montana with Ben Affleck. The MLB star was caught off guard by Ben and Jen’s reunion as he reportedly believed that he and the “Hustlers” star would get back together after calling off their engagement earlier this year.
CelebritiesKULR8

Jennifer Lopez 'happy' with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is "happy" with Ben Affleck. The 'On the Floor' hitmaker has been spending time with her former fiancé over the last few weeks following the end of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez and over the weekend, the pair were spotted in Montana, where the 48-year-old actor has a holiday home.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Were Seen Getting Dinner at Their First-Date Restaurant

Curiously, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were already spotted dining together a little over a week after they broke up, but it doesn’t sound like we should expect a reconciliation anytime soon. Lopez seems firm in her decision to leave her ex-fiancé behind after cheating allegations hit him earlier this year, but they both seem to want to continue the JLo/A-Rod business decisions that successfully developed over their relationship.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted Kissing During Miami Gym Date

Heating up! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit the gym together in Miami as fans continue to wonder about their relationship status amid their recent reunions. Us Weekly can confirm that the former fiancés sweated it out at Anatomy Miami Beach on Monday, May 24. The “Dinero” songstress, 51, walked into the gym in a white cropped T-shirt and purple leggings, which she paired with sensible sneakers. The Gone Girl star, 48, donned a gray shirt and face covering amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jennifer Lopez Raises Eyebrows With 'Save the Date' Photo in Wake of Alex Rodriguez Breakup

Jennifer Lopez is raising more than a few eyebrows thanks to a recent Instagram post that her co-star, Josh Duhamel made. Why? Duhamel shared a post urging fans to "save the date" for their film, Shotgun Wedding, which will hit theaters on June 29, 2022. Although, the language in the caption did have some doing a double-take, as it was posted shortly after it was reported that Lopez called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.
CelebritiesMarconews.com

Is Bennifer back? Here's a look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

Before Jennifer Lopez was engaged to Alex Rodriguez and before Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner, Lopez and Affleck were a tabloid super couple. Known simply as "Bennifer," Lopez and Affleck took pop culture by storm after they started dating in the early 2000s. The Hollywood power couple – who starred together in 2003's "Gigli" and 2004's "Jersey Girl" – got engaged in November 2002 (remember her pink engagement ring?). But there isn't always a happily ever after, even in Hollywood. Lopez and Affleck ended their engagement in 2004.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Bennifer, Who? Jennifer Garner Unbothered By Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez, Actress Is Back Together With Ex-Boyfriend John Miller

All eyes have been on Jennifer Garner since "Bennifer" rekindled its early-2000s flame, but the 13 Going On 30 actress has better things to do than worry about that. In fact, less than one year after parting ways, 49-year-old Garner and her most recent ex-boyfriend – 42-year-old CaliGroup CEO John Miller – have decided to give their relationship another shot, according to Us Weekly.
Beauty & FashionNY Daily News

Alex Rodriguez pushes his new makeup product for men

Former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez is a player in the cosmetics game, according to his Instagram page, where the retired slugger is pitching his new makeup product for men. The cover guy introduced “The Blur Stick” Thursday, which he describes as a concealer for pimples and such. “I needed something...