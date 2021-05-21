45-year-old man dead following motorcycle crash in Chautauqua County

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says a 45-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Charlotte, Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to a report of a single-motorcycle crash on Rood Road just before 2 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the operator of the motorcycle was 45-year-old Edward McAlister of Sinclairville.

Investigators say deputies and EMS provided medical assistance to McAlister, but McAlister died at the scene.