Chautauqua County, NY

45-year-old man dead following motorcycle crash in Chautauqua County

By Paul Ross
Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says a 45-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Charlotte, Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to a report of a single-motorcycle crash on Rood Road just before 2 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the operator of the motorcycle was 45-year-old Edward McAlister of Sinclairville.

Investigators say deputies and EMS provided medical assistance to McAlister, but McAlister died at the scene.

