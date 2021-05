Since the beginning of this pandemic, I feel like people have been very opinionated about masks. The CDC told us to wear masks, so I wore a mask to keep myself and my family safe. Am I sick of them? Absolutely. However, even though I am vaccinated and mask mandates are getting lifted all over the place. I still feel, for now, that I would like to keep wearing mine in certain areas. I know people probably think I may be stupid or paranoid, but I have a few reasons why I feel this way.