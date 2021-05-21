Ex-Yankee claims Rockies and another team had Astros-like sign-stealing scheme

Story went 2-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Reds. He was also caught stealing. Story now has four steals in May -- twice as many has he had in April. This was his fifth multi-hit game of the current month and Story is looking more and more like the player we know, with his slash line sitting up at .287/.365/.478. He's a prime candidate to be traded at this year's deadline.