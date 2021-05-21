newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Where to Stay on the Big Island of Hawaii

Posted by 
InsiderFamilies
InsiderFamilies
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJKy4_0a7QSSBz00
Stunning coastline of the Big Island of Hawaii.(Photo by Liana Moore.)

The island of Hawaii is the largest and most diverse island in the state. If you’re considering a Hawaiian vacation, you may be wondering which place is best to visit. Hilo and Kona are two of the popular areas on Hawaii island and both have much to offer. If you’re feeling indecisive about the area that you should stay and visit, read on.

Insider Tip: Find out what is the best Hawaiian island for families, or the best one for your preferences!

The Kona Kohala coastal areas are found on the west side of Hawaii. Here you will enjoy spending time in the sun on unique, beautiful sand beaches. Kona has a reputation for its stunning beaches and variety of fun water activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mXla_0a7QSSBz00
Serenity pool at Kings' Land by Hilton Grand Vacations.(Photo by Liana Moore.)

This is where you will find luxury beach resorts in the Hilton Waikoloa Village area, including Hilton Grand Vacations properties ideal for families. Beautiful pools and the Waikoloa beach make this area popular with families. Five star resorts such as the Fairmont Orchid and Four Seasons Resort Hualalai also line this beautiful coastal area. Mauna Lani and Mauna Kea beach hotels are also popular island hotels that are upscale resorts, all with beautiful sunsets and lagoons for snorkeling.

Swim with dolphins or manta rays. Whale watch, take a sunset cruise or explore waterfalls. Visit the Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park to learn more about lava rocks, sea turtles and other wildlife.

Check out the local restaurants. Brown’s Beach House at Fairmont Orchid delivers delicious island food, fantastic views and stellar service. It is the perfect place to rekindle romance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1McPWz_0a7QSSBz00
Sunset view from Brown's Beach House at Fairmont Orchid.(Photo by Liana Moore.)

Enjoy luxury resorts with beautiful pool and spectacular views. If you’re looking for a comfortable place to stay with endless amenities that will leave you feeling like royalty, you’ll love the resorts in Kona Kohala.

Kona is a tourist-friendly hot spot in Hawaii. If your purpose of visiting is to spend time on the beach while sunbathing, playing in the water, and fishing, you’ll love this area. You’ll also enjoy staying in Kona if you want to sleep in a high-quality resort with all the amenities you can imagine. It all depends on what you’d like to do while you’re there.

While Hilo is home to the most famous waterfalls on the island there are also many beautiful waterfalls located just north of the Kona-Kohala coastal areas. Hawaii Forest and Trails is an excellent local tour guide. They offer a waterfall tour just north of Hawi on private land where they maintain the trails. It offers a unique way to learn about the area, take a dip in a waterfall on private land and end the afternoon with lunch on what may be the most spectacular outlook on the island.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park makes the must-see list of attractions for many visitors to the big island. Hilo is closest to the park. While the Kona Kohala coast is most popular, it may make sense to plan a night or two in the Hilo area if the volcanoes national park is a priority for you and your family.

Best Places to Stay in Kona Kohala

We have two favorite Kona Kohala coast resorts. They each have different reasons why we love them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UK39v_0a7QSSBz00
Large living space and lanai at Kings' Land by Hilton Grand Vacations.(Photo by Liana Moore.)

Kings’ Land by Hilton Grand Vacations

This is one of a handful of Hilton Grand Vacations resorts in the Waikoloa area on the Kona coast. Here the rooms are akin to spacious condos. But with the amenities of a resort. The Kings’ Land by Hilton Grand Vacations pools are amazing. The rooms are very large and have everything you could need for a stay of several days. A convenient shuttle takes you to both Queens Market and Kings Shops where there are plenty of restaurants to enjoy when you don’t feel like cooking or grilling at one of the many grills spread throughout the property. Also, Kings’ Land guests have access to the Hilton Waikoloa pool, beach and lagoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jmvoj_0a7QSSBz00
Sunset dinner at Brown's Beach House at Fairmont Orchid.(Photo by Liana Moore.)

Fairmont Orchid

The Fairmont Orchid has a spectacular location on the Kohala coast where you can enjoy ocean sunrises and sunset from the lanai of your hotel room. The property boasts several wonderful restaurants on site. There’s a beach and lagoon where you can purchase Fun & Sun passes to take out kayaks, SUPs and more. It is an easy walk down to the beach with your snorkel gear to swim with the tropical fish. Servers take food and beverage orders at both the pool and beach. The property offers relaxing services at the Spa Without Walls. And the entire property boasts beautiful views, serene waterfalls and Koi ponds.

Have you visited the Big Island? Where did you stay? Tell us in the comments below.

InsiderFamilies

InsiderFamilies

Vail, CO
765
Followers
171
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Insider Families is a Colorado-based family travel publisher. We love the great outdoors. We feel grateful to live in the mountains of Colorado and see first hand how climate change is impacting our winters. It is important to us that we share with our readers and followers how they can help preserve what makes a place special. We make a point to learn about the local history and environment of the places we visit. When we visit the Golden Isles of Georgia you will find us making a stop at the Sea Turtle Sanctuary and learning about this endangered species. We return home with books on the subject and a desire to share that knowledge. We love nature and like to spend as much time in it as possible whether hiking a mountain, riding the BMX track, soaring down an alpine coaster or trying a new sport at the beach or lake.

 https://www.insiderfamilies.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Hawi, HI
City
Hilo, HI
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Island#Hawaii Island#Restaurants#Private Beach#Vacation#By The Sea#Hawaiian#Kings Land#Hilton Grand Vacations#Hawaii Forest#Fun Sun#Fairmont Orchid#Spa Without Walls#Koi#Brown S Beach House#Popular Island Hotels#Delicious Island Food#Luxury Beach Resorts#Stunning Coastline#Kohala Coast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Travel
Related
Travelftnnews.com

New Private Beach Opens at Resorts World Bimini

Resorts World Bimini, a beachfront complex that’s home to the Hilton at Resorts World Bimini and a 10,000-square-foot casino, recently debuted its newest addition: Resorts World Bimini Beach. Rivaling backdrops found in places from the Greek islands to Tulum, this expansive 4.5-acre destination blends laidback luxury with a see-and-be-seen atmosphere,...
Hawaii StateKITV.com

Hawaii to begin vaccine passports for travel between islands

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawai'i officials will allow state residents who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to skip pre-travel testing and quarantine requirements for flights between islands. Hawai'i becomes the second state in the nation after New York to implement a vaccination verification program, state officials said at a...
Traveltravelweekly.com

New owner of Cambridge Beaches to highlight resort's history

Cambridge Beaches Resort and Spa, set on a 20-acre peninsula in Bermuda's West End, has been acquired by U.S.-based hospitality company Dovetail + Co. The hotel was established 90 years ago as the destination's first cottage-style accommodations. Some buildings date to the 1600s, shortly after the uninhabited island was discovered in 1609. The property has changed hands only four times since the late 1660s.
Waikoloa Village, HIKITV.com

Big Island coffee shop hiring workers

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii - Island Vintage Coffee is opening a location on Hawai‘i Island next month. In mid to late June it's opening a 1,619-square-foot location at the Kings’ Shops in Waikoloa. This will be the first Big Island location for the locally-owned company which has several locations on O'ahu and...
Hawaii Stategoworldtravel.com

Kauai with Teens: Family Travel in Hawaii

Editor’s Note: We’re all dreaming of travel ahead. Here’s some inspiration for future adventures. We share places, products and activities we recommend. If you make a purchase using a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Adventure Travel in Kauai. I can see the rain coming toward me,...
LifestyleMaui News

I love this island, but it no longer loves me

I have been both resident and visitor to the island of Maui, but I will not be back for a very long time. A lot of residents are applauding what I just said. I have never felt unwelcome to this island until now. Aloha has left this island. Due to...
Hawaii StateGloucester Daily Times

Coast Guard medevacs injured mariner off Hawaii Island

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists injured mariner Kenton Geer from the fishing vessel Vicious Cycle off Hawaii, April 27, 2021. Because the vessel was located outside of the Dolphin’s range, Sector Honolulu watchstanders diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) from nearby to act as a refueling point.
Hawaii Statebudgettravel.com

Deal Alert: Go to Hawaii This Year: 4-Star Hilton Stay w/Air

Save now. Choose your travel dates later. Big Island of Hawaii "a vast frontier, full of unexpected wonders"; we think one of the best surprises starts now, with savings over $835 with this offer from Great Value Vacations, where you can take advantage of travel dates through 2021. At $799...
Hawaii StateUSA Today

Hawaii rolls out inter-island vaccine passport plan, starting with locals

HONOLULU — Hawaii's vaccine passport program for inter-island travel has begun. The program launch allows people who received their vaccine shots in the state of Hawaii to skip testing and quarantine rules for travel between the islands, Hawaii News Now reported Tuesday. Officials have easy access to state vaccination records...
Public HealthHawaii Tribune-Herald

Big Island COVID-19 case count increases by 3

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday on the Big Island, bringing the total case count to date to 2,742. Statewide, 64 new cases were reported Monday by the state Department of Health, with 50 of those cases on Oahu, six in Maui County and one in Kauai County. Four residents were diagnosed outside the state.
Kauai County, HIWest Hawaii Today

Big Island reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday on the Big Island, bringing the total case count to date to 2,750. Statewide, 76 new cases were reported Thursday by the Department of Health with 49 of those cases on Oahu, 18 in Maui County and no new cases in Kauai County. Two residents were diagnosed while outside the state.
Posted by
Daniela Ramos

Amazing Places to go Glamping Around the World

Glamping is a combination of the words “glamour” and “camping”, or a luxurious way of experiencing a camp. This novel lodging concept is taking off around the world and flawlessly blending an outdoor lifestyle with luxurious commodities.
Internetbigislandnow.com

Shop Big Island Website Now Live

A new option for product marketing and brand expansion is now available to Big Island entrepreneurs. The newest online portal to support Hawai`i Island businesses went live this week. Shopbigisland.com was created by the Hawai´i Island Visitors Bureau to be a free platform where local businesses can host their information, including current specials.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Twin Lotus: Family friendly resort with optimal beachfront location in tranquil Koh Lanta

Located on picturesque Klong Dao Beach,Twin Lotus features luxury and optimal beachfront location in tranquil Koh Lanta. We loved the modern and comfortable villas complete with sea facing terraces, decadent plush beds, and only steps from the long sandy beach. The villas had more than enough room for our family of four where the couch can be transformed into an extra bed. The rooms also had excellent air conditioning and a large TV which kept the kids entertained. The large main infinity pool was perfect for swimming laps and exercising or for relaxing after a day of island hopping. There were a variety of beach bars and local eateries all within walking distance which is ideal for the foodie traveler. Make sure to set yourself up on the beach and watch the sunset with some of the best views on the island. Staff were attentive and ensured we had everything we needed throughout our stay and the quiet and serene ambiance made for a restful and enjoyable getaway. Twin Lotus also offer a variety of activities including Thai Cooking Classes where you can learn the secrests of authentic Thai cooking, as well as offering Bicycles and Kayaking.&nbsp;A perfect choice for families who are craving a slice of luxury on one of Koh Lanta’s most popular family beaches located just a short 15 minute drive from the ferry pier.
Hawaii StateHouston Chronicle

Apex Physics Partners Expands into Hawaii and the Pacific Islands with New Gamma Corporation Partnership

TOWSON, Md. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Apex Physics Partners, the largest outsourced medical physics company in North America, today announced a new partnership with Gamma Corporation (Gamma). Headquartered in Honolulu, Gamma is the preeminent diagnostic medical physics provider in Hawaii, with services throughout the Pacific Islands. The partnership furthers Apex’s strategy of supporting regional medical physics leaders with the strongest reputations for quality and safety within their communities. Gamma anchors Apex’s leadership in a significant new market, heralding a push westward by the Maryland-based company.
Travelseattlepi.com

Surf, snorkel, kayak family beach vacations in the US, Caribbean

With vaccines in arms and last year’s travel credits to use up, vacationers are again looking for their next leisure travel destination. If your family is ever in search of palm trees and sunshine, enjoy the blissful great outdoors with a beachside getaway prime for water activities like paddle boarding and surfing, snorkeling and kayaking. Plus, with resort pools and onsite dining, you can turn your stay into a no-fuss retreat and simply enjoy the beach vibe.