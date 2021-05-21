Where to Stay on the Big Island of Hawaii

Stunning coastline of the Big Island of Hawaii. (Photo by Liana Moore.)

The island of Hawaii is the largest and most diverse island in the state. If you’re considering a Hawaiian vacation, you may be wondering which place is best to visit. Hilo and Kona are two of the popular areas on Hawaii island and both have much to offer. If you’re feeling indecisive about the area that you should stay and visit, read on.

Insider Tip: Find out what is the best Hawaiian island for families, or the best one for your preferences!

The Kona Kohala coastal areas are found on the west side of Hawaii. Here you will enjoy spending time in the sun on unique, beautiful sand beaches. Kona has a reputation for its stunning beaches and variety of fun water activities.

Serenity pool at Kings' Land by Hilton Grand Vacations. (Photo by Liana Moore.)

This is where you will find luxury beach resorts in the Hilton Waikoloa Village area, including Hilton Grand Vacations properties ideal for families. Beautiful pools and the Waikoloa beach make this area popular with families. Five star resorts such as the Fairmont Orchid and Four Seasons Resort Hualalai also line this beautiful coastal area. Mauna Lani and Mauna Kea beach hotels are also popular island hotels that are upscale resorts, all with beautiful sunsets and lagoons for snorkeling.

Swim with dolphins or manta rays. Whale watch, take a sunset cruise or explore waterfalls. Visit the Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park to learn more about lava rocks, sea turtles and other wildlife.

Check out the local restaurants. Brown’s Beach House at Fairmont Orchid delivers delicious island food, fantastic views and stellar service. It is the perfect place to rekindle romance.

Sunset view from Brown's Beach House at Fairmont Orchid. (Photo by Liana Moore.)

Enjoy luxury resorts with beautiful pool and spectacular views. If you’re looking for a comfortable place to stay with endless amenities that will leave you feeling like royalty, you’ll love the resorts in Kona Kohala.

Kona is a tourist-friendly hot spot in Hawaii. If your purpose of visiting is to spend time on the beach while sunbathing, playing in the water, and fishing, you’ll love this area. You’ll also enjoy staying in Kona if you want to sleep in a high-quality resort with all the amenities you can imagine. It all depends on what you’d like to do while you’re there.

While Hilo is home to the most famous waterfalls on the island there are also many beautiful waterfalls located just north of the Kona-Kohala coastal areas. Hawaii Forest and Trails is an excellent local tour guide. They offer a waterfall tour just north of Hawi on private land where they maintain the trails. It offers a unique way to learn about the area, take a dip in a waterfall on private land and end the afternoon with lunch on what may be the most spectacular outlook on the island.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park makes the must-see list of attractions for many visitors to the big island. Hilo is closest to the park. While the Kona Kohala coast is most popular, it may make sense to plan a night or two in the Hilo area if the volcanoes national park is a priority for you and your family.

Best Places to Stay in Kona Kohala

We have two favorite Kona Kohala coast resorts. They each have different reasons why we love them.

Large living space and lanai at Kings' Land by Hilton Grand Vacations. (Photo by Liana Moore.)

Kings’ Land by Hilton Grand Vacations

This is one of a handful of Hilton Grand Vacations resorts in the Waikoloa area on the Kona coast. Here the rooms are akin to spacious condos. But with the amenities of a resort. The Kings’ Land by Hilton Grand Vacations pools are amazing. The rooms are very large and have everything you could need for a stay of several days. A convenient shuttle takes you to both Queens Market and Kings Shops where there are plenty of restaurants to enjoy when you don’t feel like cooking or grilling at one of the many grills spread throughout the property. Also, Kings’ Land guests have access to the Hilton Waikoloa pool, beach and lagoon.

Sunset dinner at Brown's Beach House at Fairmont Orchid. (Photo by Liana Moore.)

Fairmont Orchid

The Fairmont Orchid has a spectacular location on the Kohala coast where you can enjoy ocean sunrises and sunset from the lanai of your hotel room. The property boasts several wonderful restaurants on site. There’s a beach and lagoon where you can purchase Fun & Sun passes to take out kayaks, SUPs and more. It is an easy walk down to the beach with your snorkel gear to swim with the tropical fish. Servers take food and beverage orders at both the pool and beach. The property offers relaxing services at the Spa Without Walls. And the entire property boasts beautiful views, serene waterfalls and Koi ponds.

