Taylor Hall has played like a man possessed since joining the Bruins, and Boston might have one of its veteran leaders to thank in part. Hall netted two goals, including the overtime winner, in the Bruins’ 3-2 triumph over the New York Islanders on Monday at TD Garden. The 2018 Hart Trophy winner now has 14 points (eight goals) over 16 games with the B’s, and he’s playing some of the best two-way hockey of his career as we inch closer to the start of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs.