It should come as no surprise that the Otis volleyball team is headed to the state tournament yet again. The Lady Bulldogs go into the revamped tournament as the eighth seed, taking on top-seeded Fleming when games get underway in the opening round next Wednesday, May 12 at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. With just eight teams qualifying for the state tournament, one loss brings your season to an end. The championship game is slated for 5 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at Broadmoor World Arena.