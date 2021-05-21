The 2021 BET Awards Return Live with Vaccinated-Only Audience

BET announced today that the 2021 “BET Awards” will return LIVE, Sunday, June 27th, from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live. Culture’s biggest night will celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and social impact. The 2020 “BET Awards” broke ground as the first official award show to move forward during the global pandemic and claimed the top spot as the #1 Cable Awards Show among P18-49 for the 2020 broadcast season, for the sixth consecutive calendar year (2015-2020)*. Returning with a live show audience, BET also announced that vaccinated individuals can register starting May 27th for consideration to be a part of the 2021 “BET Awards”. BET will work closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The official 2021 “BET Awards” nominations are to be announced at a later date.