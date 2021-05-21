The 2021 BET Awards Return Live with Vaccinated-Only Audience
The 2021 BET Awards will return live on Sunday, June 27, from the Microsoft Theater in California with a vaccinated-only audience. Vaccination is the only way to celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and social impact as an audience member. BET said that it is working closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Registration consideration for vaccinated individuals who desire to attend this year’s award show begins on May 27, 2021.www.blackenterprise.com