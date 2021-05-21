newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The 2021 BET Awards Return Live with Vaccinated-Only Audience

By Andrea Blackstone
Posted by 
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 BET Awards will return live on Sunday, June 27, from the Microsoft Theater in California with a vaccinated-only audience. Vaccination is the only way to celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and social impact as an audience member. BET said that it is working closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Registration consideration for vaccinated individuals who desire to attend this year’s award show begins on May 27, 2021.

www.blackenterprise.com
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Seales
Person
Scott Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Live Performances#Live Television#Live Entertainment#Music Stars#Broadcast Television#The Microsoft Theater#Black Americans#The Latest Updates#Cdc#Global Black Community#Bet Awards#Audience#Nominees#Pre Recorded Performances#Entertainment Touchpoints#Vaccine Campaigns#Vaccination Rates#Vaccinated Individuals#Social Impact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Entertainmentrespect-mag.com

BET Awards Returns Live on Sunday, June 27 from Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live

BET announced today that the 2021 “BET Awards” will return LIVE, Sunday, June 27th, from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live. Culture’s biggest night will celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and social impact. The 2020 “BET Awards” broke ground as the first official award show to move forward during the global pandemic and claimed the top spot as the #1 Cable Awards Show among P18-49 for the 2020 broadcast season, for the sixth consecutive calendar year (2015-2020)*. Returning with a live show audience, BET also announced that vaccinated individuals can register starting May 27th for consideration to be a part of the 2021 “BET Awards”. BET will work closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The official 2021 “BET Awards” nominations are to be announced at a later date.
Entertainmentthesource.com

BET Awards Returns For An In-Person Event This Summer

One of Black Hollywood’s iconic award shows is returning with an in-person audience this summer. Nearly a year after being one of the first official award show to take place during the pandemic, the BET Awards will return next month with a vaccinated audience. The Black entertainment awards ceremony announced...
Los Angeles County, CASFGate

Recognizing 'Huge Drop in Ratings' for Virtual Awards Shows, Behind iHeartRadio's Decision to Have a Live Audience

As announced this morning, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will return to Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on May 27 with Usher set to host and The Weeknd with Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic, Dan + Shay and Doja Cat, among others, slated to perform. Also on deck: a tribute to Elton John (pictured) featuring Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Lil Nas X. The A-list music event has long been a top television draw, but in partnering with Fox for the 2021 edition, it takes another step closer to a return to live music in front of a physical audience, as John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises for iHeart, explains to Variety.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Requires Proof Of Vaccination—Like SNL And BET Awards—As Audiences Return

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will return to taping in front of a full, in-person—and fully vaccinated—audience at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City on June 14, CBS announced Monday, one of a growing number of live events that are requiring proof of vaccination as a way to welcome full capacity crowds even as the issue remains controversial.
Public HealthPosted by
Teen Vogue

What People Are Most Excited About Post-Vaccine: Friends, Family, and Live Events

With more than 35% of the U.S. population fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, millions more doses being given each day, and the Pfizer vaccine being approved for use in young people age 12 and older, the U.S. is turning a corner in the fight against COVID-19. America’s vaccine rollout — as bureaucratic and frustrating as it has been on an individual level, especially at the start — has actually been among the best in the world.
Hip HopBET

BET Awards 2021: The Top Hip Hop Performances In The History Of The BET Awards

Since the first show in 2001, the BET Awards has been a central stage for hip hop to shine authentically on a fun, supportive and unapologetically Black platform. Over the course of those 20 years, hip hop has grown and evolved more times than we can count and the BET Awards has showcased those moments in its electrifying stage shows. Here are our favorite hip hop performances in BET Awards history.
Los Angeles, CAsouthernillinoisnow.com

2021 Billboard Music Awards complete winners list

The Billboard Music Awards winners were revealed in ceremonies Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, and broadcast live on NBC. Nick Jonas served as the host of this year’s ceremony. Here’s the complete list of winners:. Top Artist. The Weeknd. Top New Artist. Pop Smoke. Artist...
MoviesNew Haven Register

Summer Blockbusters Are Returning to Theaters. Will Audiences?

In the past eight “Fast and Furious” installments, Vin Diesel has defied gravity and the rules of the road as street racer Dom Toretto. But his next lap may prove to be his most arduous: Can he help restore a sense of normalcy to the movie theater business?. This summer...
MusicPosted by
TheStreet

IHeartMedia Announces Lineup For The Virtual 2021 "iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango" Hosted By Ryan Seacrest On June 30

IHeartMedia and KIIS FM will kick off the Summer celebrating the history of Pop music's legendary Summer festival, "iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango," hosted by Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday, June 30 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p ET. The virtual event will feature all-new performances from Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, plus previous iconic Wango Tango performances from Ariana Grande, Ava Max, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Jason Derulo, Jonas Brothers, Lady Gaga, Machine Gun Kelly, Mariah Carey, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift and more. In addition, the event will also feature exclusive interviews with Ava Max, Jason Derulo and Maroon 5.
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE Presents Inaugural 40 Under 40 Summit To Celebrate And Amplify The Voices Of An Emerging Generation Of Exceptional Leaders And Achievers, May 20

In partnership with Amazon, the unique one-day virtual experience will bring together an amazing cohort of talented Black millennials moving, shaking, and disrupting their industries. The 40 Under 40 Summit will feature candid, engaging conversations with influencers, creatives, market disruptors, change agents, and moguls on the rise, representing the best...
MusicPosted by
HOT 107.9

Lil Baby Gets Clowned for Billboard Music Awards Promo Post – Watch

Lil Baby stepped away from his authentic Atlanta accent for a recent promotional post and social media is having a field day. Last night (May 23), Baby shared a promo bit on the Billboard Music Awards' Instagram Story where he is informing fans that he'll be presenting the award for Top Hot 100 Song, which was sponsored by Rockstar Energy Drink. The rapper shared the clip on his IG Story as well.
MinoritiesHouma Courier

Netflix’s 'High on the Hog' celebrates African American food

In the new Netflix documentary series “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America,” Stephen Satterfield leads viewers on a delicious journey, from the markets of Benin in West Africa to the rice fields of Carolina’s Low Country, from Thomas Jefferson’s elegant Virginia home to the dusty rodeos of Houston. Along the way, he meets chefs, bakers and writers, like chef B.J. Dennis of Charleston, baker Jerrelle Guy and culinary history Michael W. Twitty, who illuminate the joy and depth African American food contributed to America.
MusicPosted by
Page Six

BTS spreads the ‘Butter’ with ‘insane’ Billboard Music Awards performance

BTS premiered their tasty new track, “Butter,” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday — and their ARMY of followers lapped it right up. The bouncy pop performance — beamed in from South Korea — featured members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook dancing and rapping in a summer-loving-ready mix that fans deemed “insane,” “PERFECCIÓN” and more.
Public HealthPosted by
Deadline

BET Awards To Return Live In June With Vaccinated Audience

The 2021 BET Awards will return live, from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 27, and is inviting those who have been vaccinated to be a part of the audience. BET said today that vaccinated individuals can register beginning May 27 for consideration to be a part of the 2021 awards. The network assures it will work closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols.
Public HealthPosted by
The Breakfast Club

BET Awards To Return In June With Live, Vaccinated Audience

The BET Awards will return next month as the first awards show to invite vaccinated fans to be a part of its audience. Earlier this week, the network announced that the 2021 BET Awards will have a live event on Sunday, June 27, from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live. BET also shared its plan to invite vaccinated individuals to register for consideration to be a part of the audience, starting May 27th.
Musictucsonpost.com

BET Awards to return live next month

Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): The Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards ceremony, which became one of the first major awards to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is set to return in June as the first ceremony to invite vaccinated fans to be a part of the audience.