What’s next for A-Rod? Only time will tell! Alex Rodriguez shared a mysterious post about a “new beginning” to his Instagram Story on Sunday, May 23. “I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging,” the 45-year-old former baseball player’s post said. “New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.”