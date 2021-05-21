A Cabana Shirt to Wear All Summer Long, Plus 12 More of This Week's Coolest Menswear Releases

Ever since last year, my closet has been filling up with activewear. Even though, yes, we're cautiously entering the outside world again, it doesn't mean I'm slowing down on shopping for comfy clothes. Luckily, there are really chic options out there that not only can be worn around the house but also out and about. In fact, I've been inspired by countless street-style images of celebs decked out in one brand in particular: Alo Yoga. It's not surprising to me in the slightest since the brand's collections just keep getting better and better. Like the latest one that just dropped for summer? Pure gold. I'm going to scoop up cool one-shoulder tops that I can easily wear out to dinner, bike shorts I'll wear under an oversized button-down, and—my personal favorite—tennis skirts. Want to get in on these cozy yet so cool pieces? Keep scrolling.