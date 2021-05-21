A Cabana Shirt to Wear All Summer Long, Plus 12 More of This Week's Coolest Menswear Releases
Anyone else have a long week? Haaaaa. Come on! Every week is long these days. But that's why the weekend is so very welcome. Well, that and the fact that it means we can all come together and celebrate the coolest shit that hit shelves this week. And this particular week, that means taking a look at some solid military-inspired picks from Alpha Industries (not exactly unexpected) and Vuori (less expected!). It also means keeping an eye on the pieces that'll keep you genuinely excited for the ensuing summer, like a cabana shirt from Tombolo, gum-soled Nike Blazers, and waterproof Birkenstocks.www.esquire.com