Trudeau Says He's In Talks With Manitoba To Help Them 'Fight This Third Wave'

A big anniversary to celebrate today for all my friends from the NDP. It was, of course, on this day in 2015 that Rachel Notley was sworn-in as Premier of Alberta, an accomplishment many would have thought impossible after the decades-long rule by the province’s Progressive Conservatives, which dated back to 1971. (I’m proud to note that a graduate of my high school in Scarborough, Ontario, Craig Coolahan, was elected a member of the new Premier’s caucus, representing the riding of Calgary Klein).