Trudeau Says He's In Talks With Manitoba To Help Them 'Fight This Third Wave'
Due to increasing COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, the province has recently pulled ahead with the highest case rates in the country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a tweet on Friday, May 21, to share that he spoke with Premier Brian Pallister this morning. "We spoke about the current COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba and the steps we're taking together to beat this virus - and I let him know the federal government will work with the province on additional support to keep people safe," Trudeau wrote.www.narcity.com