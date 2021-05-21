newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Trudeau Says He's In Talks With Manitoba To Help Them 'Fight This Third Wave'

By Britanny Burr
Narcity
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to increasing COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, the province has recently pulled ahead with the highest case rates in the country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a tweet on Friday, May 21, to share that he spoke with Premier Brian Pallister this morning. "We spoke about the current COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba and the steps we're taking together to beat this virus - and I let him know the federal government will work with the province on additional support to keep people safe," Trudeau wrote.

