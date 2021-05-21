Stanley Cup Playoffs Open Thread: Friday May 21st

MINNEAPOLIS – Eleven former Gopher Hockey players are set to compete in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the action gets underway this weekend. Twenty-one Gopher Hockey alumni played in the NHL during the 2020-21 regular season – the second highest among of NHL alums for any NCAA program this year…the Maroon & Gold have alumni playing on eight of the 16 teams to earn playoff appearances this season with multiple players on the Minnesota Wild (Nick Bjugstad, Kyle Rau), the Nashville Predators (Erik Haula, Rem Pitlick) and the Colorado Avalanche (Erik Johnson, Sampo Ranta)…Nick Leddy is the only Gopher alum playing in the 2021 playoffs who has won a Stanley Cup (Chicago in 2013) while Nashville assistant coach Todd Richards will try to win his second-straight championship after capturing the Stanley Cup as a member of the Tampa Bay coaching staff last year…Ranta is the only Gopher in the playoffs who has yet to skate in an NHL game – the forward joined the Colorado Avalanche after earning First Team All-America and First Team All-Big Ten honors this year with the 'U'.