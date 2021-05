You have to ask yourself, at a certain point while watching Seance, how many bodies have pile up before someone decides to shut down the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls, where every student seems to double major in bullying and pranking and no one does any actual school work? Sure, one or two deaths might have been a suicide, another an accident, but at the first sign of a possible murder (either by ghostly or human hands), this place should be padlocked and the keys thrown in the ocean. This and many other questions entered my mind while watching writer/director Simon Barrett’s second work as a director, after making a name for himself as a writer with such scary standards as You’re Next, The Guest, and A Horrible Way to Die.