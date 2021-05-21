Going Swimming? Consider These Swimsuits For Your Next Dip

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Though an ocean view is calming and the sound of waves crashing is therapeutic, you’ll still need a few other beach accessories to make the experience a peaceful one. For example, lounging on a sandy shore becomes all the more heavenly when you’re lying on top of a plush towel or a luxe beach chair. And while sunscreen can help protect your skin from those beaming rays, a nautical umbrella or pretty beach hat will amplify the coverage and look adorable in beachside photos. After all, there’s no need for functionality and style to be mutually exclusive—even when relaxing on the beach.