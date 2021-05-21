Going Swimming? Consider These Swimsuits For Your Next Dip
Not all swimsuits are made equal; some are meant solely for relaxing at the beach. Perhaps they’re strapless, stringed, or offer minimal coverage, or maybe they’re crocheted, embellished, or feature fabrics that aren’t so water-resistant. While these stylish swimsuits serve a sartorial purpose, there are days where taking a dip in the pool, jumping off a boat, or frolicking amidst the ocean waves is the priority on the agenda. For those moments, you’ll need one of the best swimsuits for swimming.www.vogue.com