MONTPELIER — It will be a few weeks before all the bags are counted, but Green Up Day organizers are thinking 2021 might have been a big year for trash. Green Up Day is the annual event where volunteers across the state spend the first Saturday in May picking up trash along the roadsides. Last year was its 50th anniversary, and though the pandemic put a damper on the planned celebrations, Green Up volunteers managed to get out and clean on the last Saturday in May instead.