Some restaurants having staffing problems and are hiring robots to serve their customers. University of Houston Robotics Expert Dr. Aaron Becker says they haven't totally taken over yet! "The humans are doing the hard parts. Human cooks are cooking the food, then grabbing awkwardly-sized plates onto the 'vehicle' and then other humans are placing them on the tables." Dr. Becker says robotics are going to be a bigger and bigger part of our lives in the future - especially for jobs that are dangerous, dirty or just plain dull. He suggests you get ready. There are going to be a lot of jobs that will be changing. That is why to stay viable, you must always continue to keep learning."