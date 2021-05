MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thirteen teams will make their way to the NCAA Golf Regional at The Sagamore Club in Noblesville, Ind. next week seeking a berth in the national tournament. WVU’s Mark Goetz will be one of ten individuals in the tournament field competing without their full team in attendance. He is the first Mountaineer to qualify for an NCAA regional as an individual. Six regionals are set up around the country.