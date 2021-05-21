Jackson Browne performing Saturday on virtual benefit concert for Plastic Pollution Coalition

The Music Division is excited to welcome Nashville vocalist, pianist, and songwriter Kandace Springs to the Library of Congress. Springs and her all- women trio will present a virtual performance of her most recent album, “The Women Who Raised Me.” Her program pays tribute to legendary female singers, including Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Carmen McRae, and Ella Fitzgerald, who inspired her to begin her journey towards becoming one of the premier jazz/soul vocalists of our time. The virtual performance will stream on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 8:00 pm. The audience is welcome to watch the streaming on Facebook, YouTube, and on loc.gov/concerts. As a special treat, Springs will join us in the comment section of Facebook during the concert streaming.