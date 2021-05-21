Natural Wine Is Trendy, Offers Many Benefits & Has A Unique Flavor Profile — Need We Say More?

Social media is a cancer on society. What began as a Randian conquest for greater connectivity and happiness has led to the obvious objective austerity of moral justice. Much as climate change has intensified extreme weather patterns, hollow digital connection has exacerbated our human tendencies. Social media distracts and numbs the individual with a false sense of connection, offers an artificial shelter for one’s ideas, and perpetuates the dream of happiness via prosperity. Social media is the aspartame that keeps new imperialism so sweet. This was most evident with my experience in wine and the use of social media to access the audience of consumers—even amid cries for civil rights and a global pandemic. When consumers were cleaved by authoritarianism, producers of commodities bought their virtues with a black square. When thousands began dying by the day, producers of commodities began demanding the safeguarding of their capital over the lives of their neighbors. This strikes a chord with institutions being financially motivated to deal with climate change. It’s proof, if any were needed, that we live in a materialist society and institutions rely on ideology to delay change.