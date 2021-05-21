newsbreak-logo
Business

Tim Cook doesn't know stuff | This Week in Business

gamesindustry.biz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI've been listening to testimony in the Epic v. Apple court case for three weeks now, and while I haven't heard it all, what I have heard has been a frustrating exercise in experts and executives trying their very hardest not to admit basic truths to opposing counsel. Apple CEO...

Businessmorningbrew.com

Apple and Epic’s trial ended Monday—here’s a quick recap

Apple and Epic’s three-week trial came to a close on Monday. Here’s what you missed if you were busy wiping out Tomato Town. Rewind: The dispute started in August 2020 when Epic Games, creator of Fortnite, tried to circumvent Apple’s App Store rules by using its own in-game payment system. In response, Apple axed Fortnite from the App Store.
Businessreviewgeek.com

Apple Reveals the Schedule for Its July WWDC 2021 Keynote

After announcing WWDC 2021 in March, Apple has now revealed the full schedule for its online-only keynote. The main conference, where Apple will announce new software, starts July 7th at 10AM PT (1PM ET). Smaller developer-focused conferences will occur the following days, ending July 11th. Last year, Apple used the...
TechnologyMacworld

WWDC 2021 could be a little awkward for Apple and developers

Another WWDC is almost upon us and it’s a good thing it’s remote, because the Macalope hates those awkward family get-togethers when no one wants to talk about the elephant in the room. For the record, though, cousin Earl should not be keeping an elephant in a bungalow, whether it’s...
Video GamesCNET

Epic makes final pitch to limit Apple's App Store control in Fortnite trial

Fortnite maker Epic Games says Apple has lost its way. The company co-founded by Steve Jobs positioned itself as an underdog to market leaders like Microsoft. But Apple's hold over the 1 billion active iPhones in the world has made it a monopolist, Epic argued, that needs to be forced to change. Apple, meanwhile, says Epic just wants a free ride on its innovative technology. It's now up to a US District Court judge in California to decide.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Tim Cook defends Apple’s App Store as Epic trial winds down

Apple and Epic Games will make their final arguments today in a case that could have a major impact on how the App Store operates. Apple chief executive Tim Cook defended the iPhone maker’s App Store policies when he took the stand in the company’s court case against Epic Games.
TechnologyGamasutra

Tim Cook: Third-party payments on the App Store would be a 'terrible' idea

Apple CEO Tim Cook claims allowing App Store developers link to their own third-party marketplaces and payment systems would be a "terrible" idea. As reported by Bloomberg, Cook was called to the stand last week during the ongoing Epic Games v. Apple trial and was asked to outline why Apple is reluctant to give its developers and users more freedom when it comes to spending.
BusinessCNET

Apple's virtual WWDC 2021 keynote is set for June 7

This story is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest coverage from Apple's annual developers conference. We already knew when Apple's annual WWDC would take place, and now we know the time. On Monday the iPhone-maker announced that the keynote for this year's virtual show will take place on Monday, June 7 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST).
Businessglobalcompetitionreview.com

Apple of discord: The Tipline for 24 May 2021

Antitrust trial testimony often lives up to the hype, if only because the bar is usually set quite low. That was not the case on Friday when expectations were high as Tim Cook took the stand to defend the iPhone manufacturer’s iOS ecosystem. Apple's chief executive did not disappoint. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’s challenging questions for Cook provided more than enough material to land a courtroom-sketched-version of the two above the fold of Saturday’s edition of The Wall Street Journal.
Businessmediapost.com

Tim Cook Defends App Store Policies

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday defended the company's tight App Store policies, telling a federal judge that the company's rules for apps benefit consumers as well as developers. At the start of his four-hour long testimony, Cook told U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland that the...
Businessslashdot.org

Tim Cook Says He Doesn't Remember How Much Google Pays for Search Deal As He Plays Innocent in Epic v Apple Trial

Apple CEO Tim Cook took his first turn in the witness chair this morning in what is probably the most anticipated testimony of the Epic v. Apple antitrust case. But rather than a fiery condemnation of Epic's shenanigans and allegations, Cook offered a mild, carefully tended ignorance that left many of the lawsuit's key questions unanswered, or unanswerable. TechCrunch reports: The facade of innocent ignorance began when he was asked about Apple's R&D numbers -- $15-20 billion annually for the last three years. Specifically, he said that Apple couldn't estimate how much of that money was directed towards the App Store, because "we don't allocate like that," i.e. research budgets for individual products aren't broken out from the rest. [...] This was further demonstrated when Cook was asked about Apple's deal with Google that keeps the search engine as the default on iOS. Cook said he didn't remember the specific numbers.
BusinessVentureBeat

Apple v. Epic trial wraps up as judge spars with Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook testified as the final witness in the Apple v. Epic Games antitrust trial on Friday, and the poised executive faced a tough round of questioning from the federal judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers. The questions were pointed and gave a rare window into the thinking of YGR,...