Memphis Depay: Analysed

Memphis Depay is far from the first exceptionally talented player to struggle to establish himself at one of the world’s leading clubs after moving to a new country, as he did when joining Manchester United at the age of 21 in May 2015. He is also far from the first to have succesfully rebuilt his career in a less pressured environment, as he has at Olympique Lyonnais since January 2017, and to the extent it will come as little surprise if he returns to a similar stage to Old Trafford.