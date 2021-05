The New York Mets struggled on offense during the first month of the season, but they’ve recently received a lift from a mysterious figure. After the Mets’ 5-4 win on May 1, first baseman Pete Alonso credited a “new hire,” Donnie Stevenson, for helping the team. Alonso said the mysterious Stevenson “really helped us today” in his new role as “hitting/approach coach.” This was fairly confusing, as the Mets hadn’t made any new hires, and nobody had ever heard of Stevenson before.