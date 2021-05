DETROIT, Mich. – The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will follow current health and safety guidelines in the State of Michigan as it makes its return to Detroit and Belle Isle Park on June 11-13. The Grand Prix will continue its giveback to Belle Isle by safely welcoming fans to the 31st running of the Grand Prix in Detroit. This year’s Grand Prix will feature spacing between groups of attendees in reserved grandstand seating, limited general admission viewing areas and reduced capacity in hospitality areas. General admission tickets will also be available for purchase, while displays and fan activities away from the track will be reduced or removed this year to adhere to current protocols. Including race participants, workers, partners, vendors, media and fans, the Grand Prix is expected to host between 6,000-9,000 people each day on Belle Isle.