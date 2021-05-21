newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

The Complete (Chicago) Beer Course: Maibock

By Nicholas Blashill
Posted by 
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen COVID-19 closed taprooms and cancelled festivals, I looked for ways to still engage with Chicago’s craft beer scene. I therefore decided to finally work my way through The Complete Beer Course. Doing so involves the tough job of sampling beers for each style the book details; I’ll balance national (and international) recommendations from author Joshua Bernstein with examples from Chicagoland breweries. Unless otherwise stated, historical background comes from The Complete Beer Course.

thirdcoastreview.com
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
175
Followers
1K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Downers Grove, IL
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Beer#Beer Style#History Of Beer#World Of Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Craft Beer#Cold Beer#Hofbrauhaus#German#Cima#Helles Bock#Beers#Wheat Ales#Vienna Lager#Hefeweizen#Pale Malts#Chicagoland Breweries#Dark Honey#Taprooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Eagle, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Red, White & Brew: Spanish wines, Connecticut beers (and seltzers) at Boone’s in Eagle

This week, let’s travel to Spain! Specifically, Rias Baixas and Priorat. The two regions could not be much further apart in distance and climate. Rias Baixas is located on the northwest coast of Spain just above Portugal in the Galicia region and is fairly young in the world of wine (1988). The wines of Rias Baixas are predominantly made from the albarino grape. They are usually crisp, medium bodied, high in acid, fresh and aromatic. The climate is cool and wet getting over 70 inches of rain a year, perfectly suited for the albarino grape. Priorat is on the northeastern coast of Spain in Catalonia and is very hot, very dry and the vines grow out of slate and quartz rock. Priorat has history in winemaking going back to the 12th century, though just recently it has risen to fame for some of the most expensive wines in the world. The wines are mostly big bold reds from garnacha and carenina but some more modern producers are growing cabernet, merlot and syrah.
DrinksStreetInsider.com

Boston Beer (SAM) to Begin Research and Development of Non-alcoholic Cannabis Beverages

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Boston Beer Company (NYSE: SAM) today announced that it is establishing a subsidiary to serve as a dedicated research and innovation hub in Canada focused on non-alcoholic cannabis beverages. Boston Beer, the maker of recognized alcohol brands such as Samuel Adams and Truly Hard Seltzer, hopes to continue its industry-leading track record of innovation in this emerging space.  
Evanston, ILevanstonnow.com

Beer to arrive at golf course next week

Now that the Canal Shores Golf Course has received a city license to sell beer at the pro shop, golf association leaders will be celebrating next week. Evanston-based Sketchbook Brewing has created a special craft beer for Canal Shores for the summer golf season, Level Par Lager. It will be sold in cans at the Canal Shores Pro Shop and on draft at Sketchbook’s taprooms in Evanston and Skokie.
Food & Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

New Data Reveals The Best (And Worst) US Cities For Beer

You always have to take beer rankings done by financial or real estate sites for what they are…clickbait to drive you to their business. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t fun diversions…. Clever Real Estate is the latest to come up with a Best Beer City ranking based on the...
Food & DrinksGoshen News

Summer heat can make for innovation on the grill

Though it’s still spring, I welcome this week’s summer heat. My mind starts to fill with possible warm temperature projects. This weekend, we’ll clean the deck and plant herbs and flowers. As the world slowly reopens, I can already envision relaxing midsummer evenings outdoors, family and friends sprawled in chairs or seated on the deck stairs, a table laden with seasonal fresh food and drink as dusk falls and that magical hour overtakes us.
Posted by
Third Coast Review

Space Heads to Sketchbook Brewing Co. with The Flat Five, Split Single and Jon Langford

Festival season is approaching and the awesome lineups are starting to come in. With everything going on concerning the pandemic, it’s easy to forget that festival season is a thing. Especially since it’s been pushed further into fall territory than usual. It’s been a long journey and there is still a long way to go, but I’m hopeful that things will continue to improve and this year’s festival season goes off without a hitch! Remember to adhere to both the city’s and the festival’s COVID guidelines to ensure a safe experience.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

15 Hybrid Seltzer Beverages

Heading into summer, the popularity of seltzers continues to rise and hybrid seltzers are emerging to blur the lines between categories. Since many breweries have hopped onto the hard seltzer train, there are some hard seltzers that are beer-like in quality that appeal to consumers who are seeking out light refreshment and better-for-you claims without sacrificing the classic taste of beer. Spritzen's "beer with a splash of seltzer" is a perfect example of this and it's offered in fruit-forward flavors like Grapefruit, Raspberry Lemon and Pineapple Strawberry.
Food & Drinkswinespectator.com

12 Food-Friendly West Coast Rosés

Rosé has become essential to any wine lover's collection. It comes in many shades and styles today, and it's perfect for picnics, barbecues and poolside quaffing. This week’s selections offers a variety of pink wines from California, Oregon and Washington. Even better, all of these rosés are priced at $25 or less, making it easy to stock up for the warm weather months.
DrinksSFGate

The Best Craft Beers to Try This Season

As bars open back up around the country, a lot of people are easing back into the idea of popping into their local drinking establishment for a cold one. But that doesn’t mean you can’t stop drinking at home—in fact, you may have already stocked up your mini fridge and prepped a full-on home bar for the long haul.
DrinksPopular Mechanics

Some of the Trendiest Craft Beers Are Exploding. WTF?!

We all know the sound: tschhhk followed by a fizzy hiss. It’s the sound of cracking open a crisp, cold beer. But there’s another, much less inviting sound you might have been unlucky enough to hear: the loud and definitive pop of an exploding beer can. This explosive phenomenon gained notoriety in 2018 when cans of craft beer, often made with fruit, were spontaneously erupting. As recently as this February, one craft operation voluntarily recalled one of its sour ales for the same reason. The good news is breweries go to great lengths to ensure that these bad batches are the exception, not the norm.
Northbrook, ILaroundthetownchicago.com

The Happy Lobster- food truck time, for sure!

The last 16 months have been a learning experience in dining as well as being entertained. One of the highlights of our new way of life is “The Food Truck”. There are lots o fhtem and they have come in handy for party catering and for trying something new without having to “face the world at larger”!.
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Sip, savor and sparkle all summer with KORBEL California Champagne

Warm days and golden sunsets are calling so add some sparkle with a bottle of your favorite KORBEL California Champagne and spring into summer with flavor. For a twist on the traditional, toast the season of outdoor adventures with KORBEL Prosecco, a fruit-forward sparkling wine featuring aromas of peach, pear and lemon zest known for its lighter effervescence and bubbly personality.
Altoona, PABrewbound.com

Sheetz & Goose Island Release New Strawberry & Banana Milkshake Beer

Altoona, PA – Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, built even more excitement for the upcoming unofficial start of summer by announcing the release of its largest scale limited-edition craft beer. Available at 489 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia, Project I Scream, Brew...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Celebratory Free Beer Promotions

Bud Light is celebrating Memorial Day weekend this year with a new promotion that enables fans in the US who are 21 years and older to send in their receipts so that they can get a free beer, courtesy of the brand. Fans can send in their receipts via the...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

‘It’s literally breaking us’: Restaurant bosses angry with hundreds of no-shows as indoor dining reopens

As hospitality venues have begun to reopen since coronavirus restrictions were eased, restaurant owners are hitting out at “no-shows” that are costing them money and leaving them with empty tables.The boss of a restaurant in Cardiff said over one weekend, 34 people who had made a reservation failed to turn up. The North Star restaurant in Maindy was forced to turn away 50 - 60 walk-ins because they were supposed to be fully booked.However, 34 of the people who had made reservations failed to turn up without informing the restaurant, leaving them needlessly out of pocket.The owner of the pub,...