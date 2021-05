The Science is back to tell you the proper order for B1G defensive lines. We are still relying heavily on Football Outsiders, both for the F+, but also their line stats. I’m not going to tell you line stats are wildly interesting or even that reflective of the line. Still, it is a bit of something, and who doesn’t want to do well in something called the STUFF rate (stuff rate is the percentage of carries by a running back that are stopped at or before the line of scrimmage). Of course, you’d have to be a poindexter to care about that stuff, and you aren’t a poindexter, so just take my word for it. Without further ado, the definitive rankings of B1G defensive lines as rated by Science.