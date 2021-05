The Atlanta Falcons are looking to rebound during the 2021 season after an abysmal year that saw them muster just a 4-12 record in 2020. The Falcons selected TE Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and many believe that Pitts could one day become an NFL Hall of Famer before it’s all said and done. With Pitts added to the roster, the Atlanta Falcons are expected to have one of the more prolific offenses in the league.