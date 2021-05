There was one point in the early afternoon where this PGA Championship appeared to be wide open. Phil Mickelson led the morning pace, coming home in 5-under 31 on the front-nine (his back-nine) to take the clubhouse lead at 5-under. Beside him were the likes of Kevin Streelman and Ian Poulter before he faltered late. It seemed as if Mickelson would be the main story heading into Round 3, but then the afternoon wave came rolling through.