Marlins’ Starling Marte Will Take On-Field Batting Practice Friday

SportsGrid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Marlins look to be about to get one step closer to getting their talented outfielder back in the lineup. https://twitter.com/CDeNicola13/status/1395813619598827525. Starling Marte has been on the shelf since April 18th with a non-displaced fracture in his left ribcage but will swing the bat at live pitches on Friday night. The former Pirate had a hot start to his first full season in Miami before going down. Marte was hitting .316 with 8 RBI, 3 stolen bases, and 15 runs in 16 games this year after being traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks midway through last season. If all goes well today, it appears the speedy outfielder could be back for early June which will make his fantasy owners (95 percent) very happy.

