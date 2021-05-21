newsbreak-logo
Lake Geneva, WI

May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva Regional News
 4 days ago

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Wisconsin State

Travel Wisconsin: Elkhart Lake

John Mercure is joined by Todd Montaba, owner of Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake, and he shares why you should visit Elkhart Lake for your next golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Chicago, IL

Escape to Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark in Lake Geneva

Just about 90-minutes from downtown Chicago, you’ll find an epic Wisconsin getaway waiting for you. Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark share the same exquisite grounds on more than 1,300 acres of rolling hills, hiking trails and blooming daffodils. Check out the award-winning, AAA Four-Diamond all-seasons resort, ideal for a weekend or couples getaway. In this idyllic Lake Geneva setting, you’ll find the WELL Spa + Salon with treatments as well as fitness classes, two challenging championship 18-hole golf courses, three excellent restaurants and The Mountain Top, a ski and snowboard facility.
Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva's Authorfest to return to live, festival format

Beachside Authorfest is a live, in-person event again, and authors can sign up now to participate. The annual summer gathering in Lake Geneva’s Library Park is set for Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Offered by the Friends of the Library and Breadloaf Books, the family friendly...
Columbia County, WI

Frost Advisory issued for Columbia, Dodge, Green Lake, Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Columbia; Dodge; Green Lake; Jefferson; Kenosha; Marquette; Racine; Sauk; Walworth; Waukesha FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Cold temperatures and light winds will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Jefferson, Waukesha, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Columbia County, WI

Frost Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Marquette; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Sheboygan; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Cold temperatures and light winds will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Lake Geneva, WI

Front Page, May 12, 2021

Baconfest was a blow-away success in Lake Geneva this last weekend. It is the first official, and approved, social gathering since the virus struck over a year ago. People came from everywhere. That there were only four of the twenty-some-odd booths at the event to serving bacon, well, what the heck. The live music alone was worth the five-dollar admission price. At the gate, no admissions were allowed, as the online orders were overwhelming and even completely and unexpectedly sold out within only hours of the beginning of the online sale.
Lake Geneva, WI

Mars announces it will be closed on Tuesdays due to worker shortages

In the Lake Geneva area, Mars Resort has joined the growing list of places announcing they are closing one day a week until they can get more staffing. “We will be closing on Tuesdays indefinitely and limiting carry-out orders nightly based on available staff. We will re-open on Tuesdays once we find people that are qualified and want to work,” Mars Resort posted on Facebook over the weekend.
Lake Geneva, WI

Surprising Stuff, May 12, 2021

The Riviera continues to make progress on the renovations. With the opening weekend fast approaching, the finishing touches to the renovations are in everyone’s thoughts. The plan is to be open for the retail spaces so they can set up shop by the middle of May and be open for the public on Memoria Day weekend. The Grand Opening event is already in the works and is scheduled to be held on July 15, 2021. The Lake Geneva mayor, Charlene Klein, is excited about this event and wants to make the day extra special for the residents of Lake Geneva. A previous mayor in the 1930s dedicated a day to all the people who call Lake Geneva home, and Mayor Klein loved that sentiment and is therefore declaring July 15th to be Lake Geneva Day. The residents will be highlighted and the city along with the Riviera will be celebrated.
Lake Geneva, WI

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: May 12-23, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Jeff Walski & Co., 9 p.m., Northsiders, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Thursday, May 13. Chris Kohn 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Friday, May 14.
Walworth County, WI

Home on Geneva Lake sold for $5.3 million

A 126-year-old home on Oriole Drive in the Town of Linn, along the north shore of Geneva Lake, has been sold for $5.3 million, according to state records. Built in 1895, the 7,650-square-foot home has 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and 3 fireplaces, according to Zillow. The home and its 1.1-acre...
Lake Geneva, WI

In photos and video: Bacon Fest in Lake Geneva

Patrons enjoyed bacon-inspired dishes, treats and drinks while watching live music at Baconfest in Flat Iron Park in Lake Geneva on Saturday, May 8, 2021. The event was organized by the Lake Geneva Regional News, which is part of the Wisconn Valley Media Group and includes the Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times.
Walworth County, WI

W4657 County Road O North, Delavan in Delavan, Walworth County, Wisconsin

Very day will seem like a vacation. This gem has it all. Nestled on over 57 acres, this home connects to a creek and has a one-acre, spring fed pond stocked with fish. Enjoy hunting, fishing, kayaking, canoeing and ATV rides. The list goes on and on. Looking for a pole building? This one is equipped with hydronic heat, lift, bathroom, and cold storage. Step inside and fall in love with all this home has to offer. Great room with cathedral ceilings and floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace. Soup or souffle?, cooking isn't dull or routine in this beauty. Owner's suite complete with updated bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find two generous-sized bedrooms and a loft area for everyone to enjoy. Finally, the lower level completes this home with a game room and a full bathroom.
Lake Geneva, WI

Happenings: Farmers Market at Horticultural Hall opens Thursday and more

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. The Lake Geneva Farmers Market also kicked off its 2021 season Thursday, May 6, at Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Market is every Thursday through Oct. 28, from...