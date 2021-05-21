May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

The Riviera continues to make progress on the renovations. With the opening weekend fast approaching, the finishing touches to the renovations are in everyone’s thoughts. The plan is to be open for the retail spaces so they can set up shop by the middle of May and be open for the public on Memoria Day weekend. The Grand Opening event is already in the works and is scheduled to be held on July 15, 2021. The Lake Geneva mayor, Charlene Klein, is excited about this event and wants to make the day extra special for the residents of Lake Geneva. A previous mayor in the 1930s dedicated a day to all the people who call Lake Geneva home, and Mayor Klein loved that sentiment and is therefore declaring July 15th to be Lake Geneva Day. The residents will be highlighted and the city along with the Riviera will be celebrated.