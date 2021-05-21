newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

'Streateries' continue to open up in Greater Cincinnati

By John London
WLWT 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — It is hard to know if the so-called "streateries" are a lasting feature of Cincinnati's urban center or merely a flash in the pandemic if you will. But their popularity since last summer when they became a lifeline for the local restaurant industry is undeniable. "Being inside with...

www.wlwt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cranley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Street Parking#Live Theater#Open Spots#Open Space#Covid#The Ensemble Theater#Streatery Shelf Life#Metro#European#Mica#Over The Rhine#Outdoor Dining#Restaurant Seating#Patrons#Hope#Lunch#Parking Spots#Lanes#Separate Dining Tables
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Related
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

Five Cincinnati Women Using Their Second Chances to Help Others

The story of this downtown mural begins with Tyra Patterson. She is the glue holding it all together. So let’s start with her. It’s September 1994, and Patterson is 19. She and a friend leave Patterson’s mother’s apartment in Dayton after midnight in search of the friend’s missing car keys. On their way back, sometime after 2 a.m., they find themselves in the middle of an encounter between two carfuls of young people near the apartment. One group is robbing the other.
Loveland, OHtelecompetitor.com

Cincinnati Bell Adds Another UniCity Smart City

Loveland, OH and Cincinnati Bell are partnering to bring smart city capabilities and free public WiFi to most of the city’s downtown. The service provider’s UniCity Smart City practice has deployed the technology to the area from the Little Miami River to the East Loveland Nature Preserve. “Cincinnati Bell has...
Cincinnati, OHbondbuyer.com

Public Finance Associate in Cincinnati, OH

Dinsmore & Shohl, a prominent national law firm with over 725 attorneys in 29 cities, has an immediate opportunity available for a Public Finance Associate in the Cincinnati office. Ideal candidates should have a minimum of 3 years of experience in public, municipal, or commercial finance. Responsibilities include serving as bond counsel, representing lenders, borrowers, and underwriters in a wide range of financial transactions, managing all levels of transactions through to closing, developing best practices, and utilizing all available resources to resolve legal issues and counsel clients. If you have strong general tax, corporate, or transactional experience and are interested in transitioning to public finance, we also encourage you to apply.
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

A Cincinnati Food Expert Breaks Down Stereotypes About MSG

A key way to get that sought-after, savory umami flavor, MSG is also the subject of a number of stereotypes, many of them revolving around Asian cuisine. But there's a lot more to monosodium glutamate than those misconceptions. As part of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Cincinnati State Culinary and...
Public SafetyCincinnati CityBeat

Please Enable JavaScript

Www.citybeat.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

New Food Rescue Org Celebrates 500K Pounds Of Food Diverted To Hungry

A local nonprofit has rescued half a million pounds of food headed for the dumpster, diverting it to food-insecure Cincinnatians instead. Last Mile Food Rescue launched in October with a one-year goal of rescuing about 350,000 pounds. Volunteer drivers use an Uber-like app to find grocery stores, restaurants and convenience...
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Titus needs a home

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This month is National Pet Month. And if you are up for a challenge, Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter has some loveable pets that need a little extra attention. Ray Anderson says Titus is stressed out by leashes but the behavior team is working with him and will work with whoever adopts Titus to get him comfortable.
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

Dr. Know: 1974 Opening Day, a Peculiar Dentist Sign, and Ku Klux Klothes

Last month’s Opening Day got me thinking about baseball great Henry Aaron’s passing in January. So few Cincinnatians seem to remember that he tied Babe Ruth’s home run record right here, on Opening Day in 1974. And they’ve completely forgotten the streaker on the same day. Remind us of this double historic event! —PLAY BALLS!