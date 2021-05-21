newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls seeks input on housing in Idaho Falls

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWjyz_0a7QQaEV00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls Community Development Services Department is asking for input through two separate surveys and virtual public meetings that deal with critical aspects of housing for the future of Idaho Falls.

The first survey seeks input on the development of a five-year plan for housing, community development, and infrastructure. The plan is intended to provide guidance on the creation of policy in the areas such as housing, economic development, public services, public facilities and infrastructure investment over the next several years.

Known as the “Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development,” the study is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The process is intended to help the city in its efforts to provide decent housing, to expand economic opportunities and to provide a suitable living environment.

In addition to the survey, there are two virtual public meetings to help gather the input and experiences from service and housing providers, residents, businesses, and citizens.

Those meetings will be held on Wednesday, June 2, from 10:00 a.m. to noon and again from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To register for the 10:00 a.m. meeting residents can go to HERE.

For the 5:00 p.m. meeting the registration is located HERE.

The second survey is designed to help the City solicit input on impediments to fair housing choice. The goal of that survey is to help identify whether barriers and adverse policies exist in housing areas such as rentals and sales, lending, insurance and the public sector.

In addition to the survey, there are also two virtual public meetings to help gather the input and experiences from residents and those involved in the housing industry. That meetings will be held on Tuesday, May 25, from 10:00 a.m. to noon and Wednesday, May 26, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“This survey and the public outreach have a significant influence on how the City will spend the nearly $2.5 million it expects to receive in grant funds over the next five years,” said Lisa Farris, Grants Administrator for the City of Idaho Falls. “We hope as many interested parties as possible contribute their voice on how those funds should be spent by taking a few minutes to complete the survey or attending the virtual meetings.”

Those interested in participating can register online for the Tuesday meeting HERE. Those interested in the Wednesday meeting can register HERE.

Both of the surveys can be found on the City of Idaho Falls’ Community Development Block Grant website. Both surveys are available in English and Spanish. Residents interested in obtaining more information can also call 208-612-8323.

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
183
Followers
298
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Fair Housing#Housing Development#Housing And Urban#City Services#Hud#Grants Administrator#Housing Areas#Input#Community Development#Public Services#Economic Development#Grant Funds#Economic Opportunities#Infrastructure#Businesses#Guidance#Decent Housing#Investment#Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls summer food program to begin Jun 6

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Students will have access to food all summer long, thanks to community partners. The New Day Lutheran Church, of Idaho Falls, is sponsoring the Idaho Falls Summer Food Service Program, in partnership with The United Way and of Bonneville County and Idaho Falls. Meals will be provided to all children, ages 1-18, without charge.
Salmon, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

2021 Jackie Caivano Memorial Scholarship winners announced

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The 2021 Jackie Caivano Scholarship recipients have been selected. This year, one student from Salmon, Leadore, Challis and Mackay received a $1,500 scholarship each for a total of $6,000 awarded. Students selected were Samantha Cluff (Salmon High School), Paige Ramsey (Leadore High School), Olivia Farr (Challis...
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

IFFD welcomes 6 new members

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department welcomed six new probationary firefighters to the department and community. City elected officials, IFFD personnel and the recruits’ families attended a small graduation ceremony Friday inside City Council chambers. All six recruits were hired to fill positions left vacant due to retirements and other circumstances.
MilitaryPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

INL meets agreement to store used naval nuclear fuel ahead of schedule

One of the key provisions of the Agreement is that the Naval Reactors Facility (NRF), operated for the NNPP by the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, would place all used naval fuel (also known as spent fuel) that was in water pool storage prior to January 1, 2017 in dry storage before January 1, 2023. The NNPP is proud to announce completion of this commitment more than 18 months ahead of schedule. The post INL meets agreement to store used naval nuclear fuel ahead of schedule appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho’s April unemployment rate drops to 3.1%

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.1% in April, dropping slightly from 3.2% in March. The state’s seasonally adjusted labor force increased by 969 to 900,324, marking the first increase for Idaho’s labor force this year. The total number of working Idahoans grew by 1,603...
Pocatello, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Benton Connection trail construction begins

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - You’ll soon have a new path to take on your walks around Pocatello. Crews began work on the Benton Connection trail Wednesday. The 300-foot long, 10-foot wide non-motorized pathway will run along the north side of the Benton Street Bridge and will connect South 1st Avenue to South 2nd Avenue. Benton Connection will be paved end-to-end, feature lighting, and serve as a connecting link in the Portneuf Greenway Trail system.