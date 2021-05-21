Rough allergy season? How to keep symptoms at bay

Science doesn’t know a whole lot about allergies, but there’s a bit of good news. Clifford Bassett is the medical director of Allergy & Asthma Care of NY and says, “The only good thing about getting older is that, in many cases, allergies are less prevalent.” So why do some kids grow out of certain food allergies? That’s unclear. The experts say if you get food allergies as a kid, you just have to wait and see if your tolerances change in the future, and if you haven’t outgrown an allergy by the time you’re a teen, you’re likely to have it for life. Allergies, especially seasonal allergies, can change a lot over a lifetime, but it might not have much to do with your body. Each place you live has its own set of allergens, so moving will likely change your allergies too. It also takes time to become allergic to things—this is because you get sensitized one year and then react the next. Some bad news: people with one allergy are far more likely to develop another. Also, many things seem to affect our immune response—and thus allergies: including hormones, puberty, pregnancy, menopause, and weight gain or obesity. (PopSci)