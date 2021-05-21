newsbreak-logo
Letters for May 22: Let's lower the cost of medication in the U.S.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cost of prescription drugs continues to rise at astronomical rates, crippling millions who desperately need medication to survive. While the journey to universal health care seems far and long, three congressmen are taking a stand against Big Pharma and advocating for a bill that will bring us closer to making the dream of universal health care a reality. Reps. Bobby Scott, Frank Pallone and Richard Neal are spearheading HR3, the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act.

