Memphis, Tenn. (May 17, 2021) - Researchers from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center have received a $4.5 million grant over three years from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) to lead a statewide network of primary care providers, health systems, and academic centers to identify, develop, and implement patient-centered approaches to improve quality of care and outcomes for people with cardiovascular disease. Tennessee is one of only four states in the country chosen by AHRQ to receive this grant and create a statewide heart health network.