newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NY’s James: Use of force a last resort

By Steve Bittenbender
Troy Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – New York Attorney General Letitia James unveiled Friday legislation that seeks to change how law enforcement officers can use force in responding to incidents. In a press conference with lawmakers and other supporters of the Police Accountability Act, James outlined the key provisions of the bill....

www.troyrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
James
Person
Letitia James
Person
Kevin Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Violence#Use Of Force#New York State Police#Center Court#Square Inc#City Police#Senate#D Brooklyn#Resort#Attorney General#Law Enforcement Officers#Lethal Force#Prosecutor#Law Enforcement Unions#Police Tactics#Friday Legislation#Violent Criminals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYNew Haven Register

NY task force will decide whether to vaccinate kids 12 to 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Children ages 12 to 15 in New York could get vaccinated as early as Thursday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee was expected to meet Wednesday to formally recommend the Pfizer vaccine for that age group. But Cuomo has said before New York can start vaccinating those minors, the state's vaccine advisory task force and state health commissioner will first have to review safety data and decide whether to recommend the vaccine.
Law Enforcementwaynetimes.com

Attorney General James Announces Robust Reforms to Police Use of Force Laws

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced legislation to change New York state's laws governing police violence to strengthen prosecutors’ ability to hold police officers accountable for unjustified and excessive use of force. The Police Accountability Act — the most far-reaching use of force reform in the nation — seeks to amend New York’s law that justifies police use of force, which currently sets an exceedingly high standard for prosecuting police officers who have improperly used deadly or excessive force. The centerpiece of the legislation seeks to amend the use of force law from one of simple necessity to one of absolute last resort, mandating that police officers only use force after all other alternatives have been exhausted. The legislation will also establish new criminal penalties for police officers who employ force that is grossly in excess of what is warranted in an interaction with civilians.
Law EnforcementPOLITICO

Espaillat backs Adams — James polls better than Cuomo — Push to rein in police use of force

When Rep. Adriano Espaillat endorsed Eric Adams on Sunday, it was an answer to the mayoral hopeful’s prayers. No, really: Adams said he kept a list of must-have endorsers topped by Espaillat’s name under his pillow and prayed over it, lighting candles for good measure. “Finally, Jesus Christ looked down on me and brought me Congressman Espaillat,” Adams said at a rally in Washington Heights.
New York City, NYwrvo.org

NY attorney general seeks statewide use of force standard for police

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced legislation on Friday that would limit the use of force legally allowed by police in New York. James held a news conference at her New York City office Friday afternoon to unveil the “Police Accountability Act.” That bill would only allow for a use of lethal force as a last resort after an officer has made attempts at de-escalation and issued verbal warnings.
Albany, NYTimes Union

AG James, lawmakers introduce bill reforming police use of lethal force

ALBANY — State Attorney General Letitia James and state lawmakers announced Friday the introduction of legislation designed to raise the legal standard under which members of law enforcement can employ lethal force. The bill would change the standard in New York from "simple necessity" to an absolute last resort. “If...
New York City, NYNews 12

NY AG James proposes changes to police use-of-force laws

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday proposed legislation that would change the state's current laws regarding how police officers use force. The bill, which is named the Police Accountability Act, would also strengthen a prosecutor's ability to hold police officers accountable for unjustified and excessive use of force.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Thanks, Tish: Attorney General Letitia James makes the NRA face the music

A few months after state Attorney General Tish James began nailing the National Rifle Association dead to rights in New York courts, mounting a convincing case that the nonprofit had diverted millions in funds to serve the personal interests of longtime boss Wayne LaPierre while awarding contracts to family members and close associates of senior officials, the gun-lobby tough guys, the ones ...
Plattsburgh, NYWCAX

NY authorities demo alternative use-of-force tool

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police in New York’s North Country are considering giving officers a new tool to subdue suspects. It comes after Governor Andrew Cuomo last year required all police agencies in the state to look at their use-of-force protocols and come up with reform plans in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police in Minnesota.
New York City, NYNBC New York

NY AG Unveils Robust Reforms to Police Use of Force Laws

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday a robust reform to change the state laws regarding the excessive use of force by police officers. Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner who died when a police officer used a banned chokehold on him in 2014, was at James' press briefing and discussed police accountability.
LawPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Letitia James Will Make It Easier To Charge Police Officers In Deadly Force Cases

New York Attorney General Letitia James is making a name for herself nationally as she oversees some high-profile legal cases involving powerful political officials. Ms. James is overseeing criminal cases for both former President Donald Trump and Governor Andrew Cuomo. On Friday she made another newsworthy announcement, she is proposing standards that would limit a police officer's ability to use deadly force.