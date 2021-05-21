newsbreak-logo
Santa Fe County, NM

New Mexico Man to Be Sentenced in Fatal Beating of Boy

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors in New Mexico are seeking the maximum sentence of 24 years for a man who pleaded guilty to recklessly permitting child abuse in the beating death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia in 2017. Jordan Anthony Nuñez, 22, pleaded guilty in March 2020 to one count...

