The Eurovision Song Contest is back

By Orla Barry
Public Radio International PRI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's Ukrainian folk techno, singers dressed as angels in chains and Balkan rap. The Eurovision Song Contest is back with all the kitsch and camp theatrics that Europe’s song contest does so well. But as with every live event this year, things will be a little different on stage in Rotterdam Saturday night. And there's political drama too as The World’s Europe correspondent Orla Barry reports.

Eurovision Song Contest returns despite coronavirus pandemic

Public Healthwestplainsdailyquill.net

Public Healthwcn247.com

Eurovision Song Contest returns despite coronavirus pandemic

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — After last year's Eurovision Song Contest was canceled amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is roaring back to life with coronavirus bubbles added to its heady mix of music and camp. Bands and singers from 39 countries are competing in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam for the coveted title that can be a springboard to a global career or a fleeting taste of flame. Thousands of fans will be allowed to watch rehearsals, semifinals and the May 22 final if they test negative for the coronavirus.